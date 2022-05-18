USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)

The Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP)
is a fundamental stage in the process of building
community resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on
the relationships built among youth and their community
systems and promotes communication and collaboration
among youth, civil society, government institutions, and
private sector stakeholders to address local issues
collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring
people together and encourage them to use their
collective intelligence and the available resources to
address some of the issues and challenges at the local
level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key
stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or
initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.
Some of those initiatives include refurbishing a youth
center or a cultural space in the community.
Through the Ma3an project, FHI 360 is working to
strengthen resilience in 30 Tunisian communities.The
project works to engage marginalized youth, identify and
reduce community-specific vulnerabilities, and catalyze
and harness public- and private-sector resources to
create a lasting foundation for social cohesion and
resilience. FHI 360 uses a community resilience process
to increase the capacity of communities to withstand
political,social or economic stresses and shocks.The
process begins with youth-led mapping of community
opportunities and challenges.The youth mappers then
present their findings and priorities at collaborative
stakeholder action-planning workshops and work with a
cross-section of community stakeholders to develop
activities that address the prioritized needs.These
activities strengthen collaboration among community
members while also addressing community and youth
development needs. Ma3an is a five-year project funded
by the U.S.Agency for International Development.
Originally called the Tunisia Resilience and Community
Empowerment (TRACE) project, Ma3an works with
international partners IREX and Search for Common
Ground and Tunisian partners Institut Arabe des Chefs
d’Entreprises and Jeunesse Sans Frontières.
