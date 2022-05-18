Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project) [Image 3 of 10]

    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)

    TUNISIA

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP)
    is a fundamental stage in the process of building
    community resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on
    the relationships built among youth and their community
    systems and promotes communication and collaboration
    among youth, civil society, government institutions, and
    private sector stakeholders to address local issues
    collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring
    people together and encourage them to use their
    collective intelligence and the available resources to
    address some of the issues and challenges at the local
    level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key
    stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or
    initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.
    Some of those initiatives include refurbishing a youth

    center or a cultural space in the community.
    Through the Ma3an project, FHI 360 is working to
    strengthen resilience in 30 Tunisian communities.The
    project works to engage marginalized youth, identify and
    reduce community-specific vulnerabilities, and catalyze
    and harness public- and private-sector resources to
    create a lasting foundation for social cohesion and
    resilience. FHI 360 uses a community resilience process
    to increase the capacity of communities to withstand
    political,social or economic stresses and shocks.The
    process begins with youth-led mapping of community
    opportunities and challenges.The youth mappers then
    present their findings and priorities at collaborative
    stakeholder action-planning workshops and work with a
    cross-section of community stakeholders to develop
    activities that address the prioritized needs.These
    activities strengthen collaboration among community
    members while also addressing community and youth
    development needs. Ma3an is a five-year project funded
    by the U.S.Agency for International Development.
    Originally called the Tunisia Resilience and Community
    Empowerment (TRACE) project, Ma3an works with
    international partners IREX and Search for Common
    Ground and Tunisian partners Institut Arabe des Chefs
    d’Entreprises and Jeunesse Sans Frontières.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:15
    Photo ID: 7255504
    VIRIN: 220518-D-D0499-424
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

