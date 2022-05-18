USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)

The Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP)

is a fundamental stage in the process of building

community resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on

the relationships built among youth and their community

systems and promotes communication and collaboration

among youth, civil society, government institutions, and

private sector stakeholders to address local issues

collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring

people together and encourage them to use their

collective intelligence and the available resources to

address some of the issues and challenges at the local

level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key

stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or

initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.

Some of those initiatives include refurbishing a youth



center or a cultural space in the community.

Through the Ma3an project, FHI 360 is working to

strengthen resilience in 30 Tunisian communities.The

project works to engage marginalized youth, identify and

reduce community-specific vulnerabilities, and catalyze

and harness public- and private-sector resources to

create a lasting foundation for social cohesion and

resilience. FHI 360 uses a community resilience process

to increase the capacity of communities to withstand

political,social or economic stresses and shocks.The

process begins with youth-led mapping of community

opportunities and challenges.The youth mappers then

present their findings and priorities at collaborative

stakeholder action-planning workshops and work with a

cross-section of community stakeholders to develop

activities that address the prioritized needs.These

activities strengthen collaboration among community

members while also addressing community and youth

development needs. Ma3an is a five-year project funded

by the U.S.Agency for International Development.

Originally called the Tunisia Resilience and Community

Empowerment (TRACE) project, Ma3an works with

international partners IREX and Search for Common

Ground and Tunisian partners Institut Arabe des Chefs

d’Entreprises and Jeunesse Sans Frontières.

