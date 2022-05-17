AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit

A A/SYael Lempert & Chargée Natasha Franceschi

toured Gourmandise factory with founder & CEO Radhia

Kamoun who turned her mother’s dream into a patisserie

chain employing over 600 Tunisians 40% of whom are

women.The US is proud to support Tunisian

entrepreneurs.

