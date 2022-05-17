Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit [Image 2 of 10]

    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit

    TUNISIA

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    A A/SYael Lempert & Chargée Natasha Franceschi
    toured Gourmandise factory with founder & CEO Radhia
    Kamoun who turned her mother’s dream into a patisserie
    chain employing over 600 Tunisians 40% of whom are
    women.The US is proud to support Tunisian
    entrepreneurs.

