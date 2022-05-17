AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit

A A/SYael Lempert & Chargée Natasha Franceschi
toured Gourmandise factory with founder & CEO Radhia
Kamoun who turned her mother’s dream into a patisserie
chain employing over 600 Tunisians 40% of whom are
women.The US is proud to support Tunisian
entrepreneurs.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7255503
|VIRIN:
|220517-D-D0499-268
|Resolution:
|5697x3798
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
