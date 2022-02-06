220603-N-XN177-1178 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Members of Japan Self-Defense Force disembark an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

