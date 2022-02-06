Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220603-N-XN177-1178 [Image 19 of 19]

    220603-N-XN177-1178

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220603-N-XN177-1178 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Members of Japan Self-Defense Force disembark an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220603-N-XN177-1178 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-23
    Navy
    JSDF
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

