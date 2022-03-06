220603-N-TT639-1116 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Vice Adm. Hideki Yuasa, commander in chief, Self-Defense Fleet, center, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, right, members of the Japanese Self Defense Force, and Capt. Joel Lang, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, pose for a photo during a tour aboard Tripoli, June 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

