220603-N-TT639-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Lt. Col. Timothy Farag, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, right, discusses F-35B Lightning II aircraft during a tour for members of the Japanese Self Defense Force aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7254879 VIRIN: 220603-N-TT639-1056 Resolution: 4821x3444 Size: 953.19 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220603-N-TT639-1056 [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.