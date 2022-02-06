220603-N-TT639-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, greets Vice Adm. Hideki Yuasa, commander in chief, Self-Defense Fleet aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

