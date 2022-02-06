220603-N-CM110-1069 PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 3, 2022) – Capt. Masahiro Sato, of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force exits an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

