220603-N-CM110-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 3, 2022) – Members of Japan Air Self-Defense Force exit an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 3, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

