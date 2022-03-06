220603-N-TT639-1112 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Vice Adm. Hideki Yuasa, commander in chief, Self-Defense Fleet, center right, members of the Japanese Self Defense Force, and Capt. Joel Lang, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, pose for a photo during a tour of Tripoli, June 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

