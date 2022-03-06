Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220603-N-TT639-1112 [Image 13 of 19]

    220603-N-TT639-1112

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220603-N-TT639-1112 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) – Vice Adm. Hideki Yuasa, commander in chief, Self-Defense Fleet, center right, members of the Japanese Self Defense Force, and Capt. Joel Lang, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, pose for a photo during a tour of Tripoli, June 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    VIRIN: 220603-N-TT639-1112
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220603-N-TT639-1112 [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

