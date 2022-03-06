Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command , recites the oath of office administered by Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), during Fridriksson’s promotion ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

