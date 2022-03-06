Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, salutes the colors at the close of his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US