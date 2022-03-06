Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general [Image 5 of 6]

    Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, salutes the colors at the close of his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

