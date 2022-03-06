Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), pins the rank of brigadier general on newly promoted Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, during a promotion ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

