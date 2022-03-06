U.S. Marine Corps Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, observes the field prior to his promotion ceremony to brigadier general at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7253060 VIRIN: 220603-M-UT375-1052 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.5 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.