U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), administers the oath of office to Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, during Fridriksson's promotion ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7253064 VIRIN: 220603-M-EE465-1241 Resolution: 6352x4235 Size: 1.19 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former TTECG Commander Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.