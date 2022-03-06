U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason Gillespie, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) sergeant major, reads the promotion warrant during the promotion ceremony of Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, to brigadier general by the commanding general of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7253059 VIRIN: 220603-M-UT375-1022 Resolution: 6355x4237 Size: 4.09 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.