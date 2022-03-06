Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general [Image 1 of 6]

    Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason Gillespie, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) sergeant major, reads the promotion warrant during the promotion ceremony of Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, former director of Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, to brigadier general by the commanding general of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2022. Fridriksson will assume command of 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former TTECG director promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Former TTECG Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

    Marine Corps

    Promotion
    USMC
    General Officer
    TTECG

