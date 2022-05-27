220527-N-EA818-0055

San Diego (May 27, 2022) The color guard parades the colors during the national anthem at the Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)

