220527-N-EA818-0117

San Diego (May 27, 2022) Sailors applaud during the Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)

