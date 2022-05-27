San Diego (May 27, 2022) Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7253045
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-EA818-0093
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220527-N-EA818-0093 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
