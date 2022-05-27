220527-N-EA818-0188

San Diego (May 27, 2022) Capt. Ken Douglas, commodore, Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11, exits via the brow following the change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)

