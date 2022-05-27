San Diego (May 27, 2022) Capt. Ken Douglas, right, embraces Capt. Patrick Friedman, left, after officially relieving him as commodore. Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7253043
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-EA818-0144
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220527-N-EA818-0144 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
