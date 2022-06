220527-N-EA818-0073

San Diego (May 27, 2022) Friends and family stand for the national anthem during the Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)

