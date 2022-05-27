Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220527-N-EA818-0060 [Image 11 of 11]

    220527-N-EA818-0060

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    San Diego (May 27, 2022) The official party salutes the ensign during the national anthem at the Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 11 change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) on May 27. Capt. Ken Douglas relieved Capt. Patrick Friedman as commodore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tommy Gooley/Released)

