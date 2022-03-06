Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Thomas)

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

