Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance [Image 6 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Keller Curry, from Wasilla, Alaska, assigned to the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, inspects the canted bulkhead of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:34
    Photo ID: 7251575
    VIRIN: 220603-N-CH260-1139
    Resolution: 5370x3580
    Size: 949.96 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Hospital Corpsman conducts dental cleaning
    Abraham Lincoln Sailor prepares food
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct a dental procedure
    Abraham Lincoln Hospital Corpsman conducts a dental procedure
    Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT