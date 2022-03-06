Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Keller Curry, from Wasilla, Alaska, assigned to the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, inspects the canted bulkhead of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

