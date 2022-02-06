PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tanya Florestal, from Miami, prepares flour for hot rolls aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7251571 VIRIN: 220602-N-LM220-1037 Resolution: 3453x5180 Size: 867.27 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailor prepares food [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.