PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tanya Florestal, from Miami, prepares flour for hot rolls aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton A. Wren)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 07:34
|Photo ID:
|7251571
|VIRIN:
|220602-N-LM220-1037
|Resolution:
|3453x5180
|Size:
|867.27 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailor prepares food [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
