PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jasmin Noles, from Lemoore, Calif., prepares dental tools for a dental procedure aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7251573 VIRIN: 220603-N-CH260-1098 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 931.8 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Hospital Corpsman conducts a dental procedure [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.