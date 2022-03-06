Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct a dental procedure

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Kate Decker, left, from Omaha, Neb., and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jasmin Noles, from Lemoore, Calif., perform a dental procedure on Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Savion Keyes, from Ashtabula, Ohio, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)
