PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Diego Alvarez, from Ames, Iowa, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7251574 VIRIN: 220603-N-CH260-1124 Resolution: 5188x3459 Size: 940.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailor conducts aircraft maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.