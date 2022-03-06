PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 07:34
|Photo ID:
|7251576
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-IT121-1123
|Resolution:
|4834x3223
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS
