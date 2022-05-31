Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Transports Aircraft [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailor Transports Aircraft

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220531-N-NX635-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Keely Bullock from Sonoma Calif., uses a spotting dolly to transport an E-2 Hawkeye into the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43
    Photo ID: 7247257
    VIRIN: 220531-N-NX635-1030
    Resolution: 4308x2974
    Size: 732.35 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
