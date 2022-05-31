Sailor Transports Aircraft

220531-N-NX635-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Keely Bullock from Sonoma Calif., uses a spotting dolly to transport an E-2 Hawkeye into the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

