Sailors Line Handle

220531-N-MJ302-1033 SAN DIEGO (May. 31 2022) Sailors slack out line during sea and anchor detail on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

