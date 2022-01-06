Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Line Handle [Image 10 of 11]

    Sailors Line Handle

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220531-N-MJ302-1033 SAN DIEGO (May. 31 2022) Sailors slack out line during sea and anchor detail on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43
    Photo ID: 7247256
    VIRIN: 220531-N-MJ302-1033
    Resolution: 3727x2581
    Size: 651 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Line Handle [Image 11 of 11], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    Deployment

