220531-N-MJ302-1033 SAN DIEGO (May. 31 2022) Sailors slack out line during sea and anchor detail on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is pierside preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 00:43
|Photo ID:
|7247256
|VIRIN:
|220531-N-MJ302-1033
|Resolution:
|3727x2581
|Size:
|651 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors Line Handle [Image 11 of 11], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT