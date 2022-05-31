220531-N-BI507-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) Aviation Electrician Technician Airman Zak Meeker cleans and inspects landing gear on an E-2C Hawkeye from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Carson Croom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43 Photo ID: 7247251 VIRIN: 220531-N-BI507-1021 Resolution: 4908x3712 Size: 675.99 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Cleans Landing Gear [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.