Sailor Cleans Landing Gear

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.31.2022

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220531-N-BI507-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) Aviation Electrician Technician Airman Zak Meeker cleans and inspects landing gear on an E-2C Hawkeye from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Carson Croom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43
    Photo ID: 7247251
    VIRIN: 220531-N-BI507-1021
    Resolution: 4908x3712
    Size: 675.99 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Cleaning
    Hangar Bay
    Navy
    Landing Gear

