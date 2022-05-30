220531-N-DU622-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron (HSM) 73, lifts off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43 Photo ID: 7247250 VIRIN: 220531-N-DU622-1010 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 764.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An MH-60R Sea Hawk Lifts Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 11 of 11], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.