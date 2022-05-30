Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Lifts Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 1 of 11]

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Lifts Off Of The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220531-N-MJ302-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron (HSM) 73, lifts off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 00:43
    Photo ID: 7247247
    VIRIN: 220531-N-MJ302-1001
    Resolution: 5554x3703
    Size: 542.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An MH-60R Sea Hawk Lifts Off Of The Flight Deck [Image 11 of 11], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Helicopter

