F/A-18E Super Hornets Are Elevated Out Of Hangar Bay

220531-N-BI507-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) A Sailor spots two F/A-18E Super Hornets as they go up the elevator from the hangar bay to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Carson Croom)

Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022