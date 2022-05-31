Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18E Super Hornets Are Elevated Out Of Hangar Bay [Image 7 of 11]

    F/A-18E Super Hornets Are Elevated Out Of Hangar Bay

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220531-N-BI507-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 31, 2022) A Sailor spots two F/A-18E Super Hornets as they go up the elevator from the hangar bay to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Carson Croom)

