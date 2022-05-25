U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Huberty, left, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Halbert, right, jumpmaster safety assigned to the 18th Airborne Corps from Fort Bragg, N.C., pull in parachute covers after paratroopers depart a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. A total of 80 Army and Air Force members jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. Founded as the 37th Troop Carrier Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:15 Photo ID: 7239515 VIRIN: 220525-F-YM277-1202 Resolution: 5229x4024 Size: 4.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.