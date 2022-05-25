Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 5 of 8]

    37 AS celebrates 80 years

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Six C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, fly in a large formation during a training mission over Germany, May 25, 2022. Founded as the 37th Troop Carrier Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    airdrop
    C-130J Super Hercules
    large formation
    37 AS

