37 AS celebrates 80 years

A U.S. Army Soldier from Panzer Kaserne, Germany, prepares to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Multiple Soldiers from Stuttgart, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Fort Bragg, N.C., jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. The 37 AS hosted multiple events to celebrate its anniversary including a mass airdrop and static displays including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE