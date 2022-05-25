Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 3 of 8]

    37 AS celebrates 80 years

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier from Panzer Kaserne, Germany, prepares to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Multiple Soldiers from Stuttgart, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Fort Bragg, N.C., jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. The 37 AS hosted multiple events to celebrate its anniversary including a mass airdrop and static displays including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:15
    Photo ID: 7239511
    VIRIN: 220525-F-YM277-1038
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    airdrop
    C-130J Super Hercules
    large formation
    37 AS

