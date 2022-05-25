A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group from Stuttgart, Germany, rests before jumping out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Multiple Soldiers from Stuttgart, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Fort Bragg, N.C., jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. The 37 AS hosted multiple events to celebrate its 80th anniversary including a mass airdrop and C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47 static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
37 AS celebrates 80 years, by SSgt Megan Beatty