    37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 4 of 8]

    37 AS celebrates 80 years

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group from Stuttgart, Germany, rests before jumping out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Multiple Soldiers from Stuttgart, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Fort Bragg, N.C., jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. The 37 AS hosted multiple events to celebrate its 80th anniversary including a mass airdrop and C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47 static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    airdrop
    C-130J Super Hercules
    large formation
    37 AS

