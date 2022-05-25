37 AS celebrates 80 years

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, flies over Germany during a large formation training mission, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS hosted multiple events to celebrate its 80th anniversary including a mass airdrop and C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47 static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
