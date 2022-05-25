37 AS celebrates 80 years

U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group from Stuttgart, Germany, jump out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Multiple Soldiers from Stuttgart, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Panzer Kaserne and Fort Bragg, N.C., jumped during a large formation training mission to celebrate the 37 AS’s 80th anniversary. Founded as the 37th Troop Carrier Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE