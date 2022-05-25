U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Huberty, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the ramp during a large formation training mission over Germany, May 25, 2022. Founded as the 37th Transport Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 10:15
|Photo ID:
|7239517
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-YM277-1266
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT