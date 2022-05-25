37 AS celebrates 80 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Huberty, 37 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the ramp during a large formation training mission over Germany, May 25, 2022. Founded as the 37th Transport Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
by SSgt Megan Beatty