LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

(Left to right) U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris, the incoming commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, serve as the official party during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to honor Smith as the outgoing 2ABCT commander, and to welcome Harris as the incoming 2ABCT commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

