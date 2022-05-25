U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III (far right), the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, passes the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div. colors to U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris, the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. The passing of the colors is a historic military tradition that symbolizes a transfer of power from one leader to another. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7238150 VIRIN: 220525-A-QT274-336 Resolution: 5705x3782 Size: 3.53 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.