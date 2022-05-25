LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris, the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, accepts his welcome as the new 2ABCT commander during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. (INSERT SECOND SENTENCE). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
