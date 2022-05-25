Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS [Image 1 of 7]

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, reflects on his time with 2ABCT during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Smith assumed command of 2ABCT in August 2020, and is moving forward in his career to become the Chief of Staff, 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

    Big Red One
    Change of Command
    1st Infantry Division
    Dagger Brigade
    2ABCT

