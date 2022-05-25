LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, reflects on his time with 2ABCT during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Smith assumed command of 2ABCT in August 2020, and is moving forward in his career to become the Chief of Staff, 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

