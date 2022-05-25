U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III (left), the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presents U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith (right), the outgoing commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, with the Legion of Merit Award before a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Smith received the award for his meritorious service while serving as the 2ABCT commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:25 Photo ID: 7238144 VIRIN: 220525-A-QT274-322 Resolution: 4775x3884 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.