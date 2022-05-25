LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, speaks about the outgoing and incoming 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div. commanders during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, and to welcome the incoming 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

