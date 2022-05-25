Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS [Image 4 of 7]

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Regiments and Battalions of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, present arms during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, and to welcome the incoming 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:25
    Photo ID: 7238146
    VIRIN: 220525-A-QT274-331
    Resolution: 5610x4299
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS
    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Change of Command
    1st Infantry Division
    Dagger Brigade
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT