LAST MARCH OF THE BULL: COL. T.B. SMITH RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF DAGGER BRIGADE TO COL. BRYAN M. HARRIS

Regiments and Battalions of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, present arms during a change of command ceremony May 25, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. “Bull” Smith, and to welcome the incoming 2ABCT commander, U.S. Army Col. Bryan M. Harris. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

