Misawa Air Base’s Wild Weasel of the Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariyah Cooper, left, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, stands with her supervisor Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Hecht, right, 35th HCOS section chief, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2022. Cooper earned her Physical Training Leader certification and was appointed the flight’s High Reliability Officer and safety representative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

